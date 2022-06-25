Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is still a month to go until the start of the new campaign, of course, but, with many squads returning for pre-season training, managers will want players in place as they gear up for upcoming warm-up fixtures.

For Sunderland, the squad are set to fly out to Portugal for a pre-season training camp in under two weeks’ time, yet the Black Cats only have 15 players under contract.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said he expects the club to have a competitive budget, yet clearly resources will be limited compared to some other second-tier clubs, especially those with the benefit of Premier League parachute payments.

Everton boss Frank Lampard. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Sunderland will, therefore, have to utilise the loan market, as they did last season by bringing in the likes of Nathan Broadhead, Jack Clake and Callum Doyle.

Yet, while there have been a few notable signings including Isaac Hayden’s move from Newcastle to Norwich and Ryan Giles switch from Wolves to Middlesbrough, loan signings have been particularly rare in the Championship so far this summer.

That’s not uncommon, as managers will often want to take a closer look at their younger and potential fringe players during pre-season before making decisions on their futures.

Sunderland would certainly be interested in bringing both Broadhead and Clarke back to Wearside, yet the pair only have a year left on their contracts at Everton and Tottenham respectively.

It would, therefore, make little sense for them to be loaned out for a season and then be allowed to leave on a free transfer. They could alternatively sign new deals before being loaned out.

There will also be more of a chance that players who would have been surplus to requirements at a Premier League club will now be part of the first-team squad.

From the start of the 2022/23 campaign, top flight teams will be able to make five substitutions and name nine on their bench.

Championship clubs will also be allowed to make five subs but will only be allowed to name seven on the bench.