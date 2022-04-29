Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps have taken seven points from their last three fixtures at the Mazuma Stadium, including wins over Burton and Oxford.

Those results at the start of April mean Morecambe have moved out of the relegation zone heading into the final game of the season.

Still, the Shrimps’ League One status for next season hasn’t been confirmed and they could slip back into the bottom four if other results go against them.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“We’re really confident at home," said Adams ahead of the Sunderland fixture “We’ve got a huge backing, it's a sell-out crowd for the game on Saturday and we are all thoroughly looking forward to that.

“I think that’s important, your home form, we’d always like to have done better away from home but we understand the league that we are in.

“We understand that Sunderland are a huge football club and we understand they’re in the same division as us and that gives us that opportunity to try and get something from the game on Saturday.”

Former Sunderland academy player Trevor Carson is set to start in goal for Morecambe after joining the club on loan from Dundee United in January.

A win for the Black Cats would see them secure a play-off place, yet Alex Neil’s side could also drop out of the top six if they fail to win.

“It’s a huge game for them,” said Carson when asked about Sunderland.

"Obviously I have history with Sunderland and have got a lot of mates who are still friends there.

"I went and watched the game on Tuesday (against Rotherham), a bit of a scouting mission and you can sense there is a little bit of edginess with the fans.

"Of course it will be a failure if they don’t make the play-offs for a club of their stature so they’ll have that little bit of pressure as well.

"Let’s hope it makes for an exciting game, the last thing you want is an edgy game with two teams looking nervous.