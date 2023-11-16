Sunderland will face Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, December 12.

Leeds have received 2,000 away for next month’s fixture against Sunderland - with Whites supporters expressing their frustrations.

Daniel Farke's side will travel to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, December, 12 (8pm kick-off), after the game was selected for TV coverage on Sky Sports, with tickets set to go on sale for away supporters on Tuesday, November 21.

EFL rules state: “The visiting club shall have the right to claim 2,000 tickets for use by its supporters (or such number as represents 10% of all tickets reserved or otherwise sold in advance, if less than 2,000).”

Leeds sit third in the Championship after three consecutive wins, five points ahead of Sunderland who are sixth.

Here’s how some Leeds fans reacted:

@bates_scott88: Hope we do the same for the return fixture then

@Claytoninhoo: 2000 in a 50,000 seater stadium???

@LadToDad_: 2,000 tickets, are they that scared?

@United_Leeds18: That's pathetic Blackburn are putting Sunderland to shame

@delwright21: So bigger stadium than Elland Road but less allocation because Sunderland fans coming out to see Leeds Utd

@RightPegPete: This has to be on police instructions. Makes no sense to give any less than 3.5/4K when the alternative is away fans in the home end as midweek games are always lower gates

@NoFilters56: Mind games started already, and a clear sign they are expecting to struggle without as many home fans as possible. Looking forward to this one, as we play well against teams who think they can take us on.