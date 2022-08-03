Everton are said to have offered Sunderland target Nathan Broadhead a new deal ahead of a potential loan with several Championship clubs reportedly interested.
The Black Cats are keen on adding cover and competition for Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms and it is understood that the Wearsiders have made contact with Everton regarding a move for the player, who has a year left on his deal at Goodison Park after signing a two-year deal in the June of 2021.
Broadhead netted 13 goals on loan at the Stadium of Light last season but news of Everton’s potential contract offer prompted questions amongst Sunderland fans given the 24-year-old striker is unlikely to feature for Everton’s first team.
Here, Echo writers James Copley, Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson sink their teeth into the story in podcast format.
The trio also review the Wearsiders' Championship opener against Coventry City and look ahead to this weekend's clash against Bristol City at Ashton Gate with a former Sunderland striker set to miss out on facing his former club.
Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.
If video is your thing, you can also watch the podcast on Dailymotion at the top of this article. Please like subscribe and share if you enjoy!