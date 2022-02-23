The inclusion of Jermain Defoe in the starting XI – his first start since returning to Wearside – was welcomed, yet it proved to be another frustrating evening for the side’s attacking players.

According to WhoScored.com, Defoe touched the ball just 16 times – less than any other Sunderland player who started – before he was replaced in the 70th minute.

In fact, Defoe regularly found himself dropping deep to try and become more involved in the play, as shown by the player’s heatmap (Figure One) and Figure Two.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe vs Burton.

Of Defoe’s six received passes, only one came in the opposition’s penalty area, as the 39-year-old played more of a supporting role for Ross Stewart.

Like in the reverse fixture at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton proved tough opponents to break down as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side defended in numbers, especially when they took the lead courtesy of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s strike in the 53rd minute.

That was highlighted by Sunderland’s average shot distance of 21.5 metres, their second highest total in a league game at home this season.

The other issue was the execution of crosses into the box.

Figure One: Jermain Defoe's heatmap vs Burton (Wyscout).

According to Wyscout, Sunderland attempted 36 crosses against Burton, their highest figure in a league game this campaign, yet just seven (19.44 per cent) found another home player.

The majority of those crosses (28) came in the second half after the hosts switched to a back four to accommodate two natural wingers.

While Defoe and Stewart were playing alongside each other for over an hour, Sunderland's forwards had few sights at goal.

It’s clear that after three games in charge, new Black Cats boss Alex Neil is still searching for the right attacking combination, while also trying to shore things up at the back.

Figure Two: Jermain Defoe drops deep to recieve a pass from Callum Doyle (Wyscout).

While Sunderland started with two strikers here, they lacked natural width in the first half, operating with a back three and wing-backs.

After the match Neil said he would have to ‘go back to the drawing board.’ He certainly has plenty to think about ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wigan.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.