Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland under Tony Mowbray have lost their last three games against Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Leicester City ahead of Norwich City's visit.

The Stadium of Light will be the venue for the match, however, the game will not be shown on TV in the United Kingdom.

Why is Sunderland vs Norwich City not on TV?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland's clash with Norwich Cith was not chosen by TV broadcasters for live coverage in the United Kingdom.

Any regular season game that isn’t picked for TV coverage and isn’t impacted by European fixtures, will kick-off on Saturday at 3pm but won’t be shown on TV in the UK because of the ‘3pm football blackout’ rule.

What is the 3pm football blackout rule?

The 3pm football blackout rule states that no matches taking place in the UK between 2:45pm and 5:25pm can be shown live on TV. This rule was first introduced in the 1960s with the intention of ensuring that fans still attended lower league games rather than staying at home to watch matches on TV.

The rule has come in for a fair amount of criticism in recent times with the UK being one of the only places in the world where supporters cannot watch 3pm games legally. Fans in other countries in Europe, Asia and beyond are able to legally watch Premier League matches that kick-off at 3pm.

How can I follow the game?