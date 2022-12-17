Why Alex Pritchard isn't in the Sunderland squad to face Hull City as Tony Mowbray makes one change
Sunderland playmaker Alex Pritchard has been sidelined with a minor calf strain and will miss the Black Cats’ Championship fixture against Hull City.
Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting XI following Monday’s 2-1 defeat against West Brom, with Jack Clarke coming into the side in Pritchard’s absence.
Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard have both been named on the bench at the MKM Stadium following lengthy injury setbacks.
Jewison Bennette is also back in the squad following his involvement at the World Cup with Costa Rica
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans, Neil, Amad, Embleton, Clarke, Simms
Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Ballard, Ba, Bennette, Roberts, Stewart
Hull XI: Ingram, Coyle, Greaves, McLoughlin, Christie, Woods, Seri, Slater, Longman, Smith, Estupinan
Subs: Lo-Tutala, Elder, Figueiredo, Ozan, Docherty, Sinik, Vale