News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Why Alex Pritchard isn't in the Sunderland squad to face Hull City as Tony Mowbray makes one change

Sunderland playmaker Alex Pritchard has been sidelined with a minor calf strain and will miss the Black Cats’ Championship fixture against Hull City.

By Joe Nicholson
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting XI following Monday’s 2-1 defeat against West Brom, with Jack Clarke coming into the side in Pritchard’s absence.

Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard have both been named on the bench at the MKM Stadium following lengthy injury setbacks.

Hide Ad

Jewison Bennette is also back in the squad following his involvement at the World Cup with Costa Rica

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland
Most Popular
Read More
Who is Ryan Porteous? What are the chances of Sunderland signing him? Norwich, W...

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans, Neil, Amad, Embleton, Clarke, Simms

Hide Ad

Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Ballard, Ba, Bennette, Roberts, Stewart

Hull XI: Ingram, Coyle, Greaves, McLoughlin, Christie, Woods, Seri, Slater, Longman, Smith, Estupinan

Hide Ad

Subs: Lo-Tutala, Elder, Figueiredo, Ozan, Docherty, Sinik, Vale

Tony MowbrayHull CitySunderlandRoss Stewart