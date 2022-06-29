Why Alex Neil thinks Sunderland's unusual winter break could prove to be a blessing

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the World Cup in Qatar moved to the winter, the Black Cats will have a break of almost a month between their trip to Birmingham City on November 12th and the visit of West Bromwich Albion on December 10th.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said last month that the club had already started making preparations for how best to manage the spell, with a period of rest potentially followed by a friendly fixture or a training camp, or both.

Though this could change depending on Sunderland's incoming transfer business, as it stands the club are unlikely to have a large number of players at the tournament.

Bailey Wright, who Sunderland hope will sign a new contract in the near future after being given an extended break, is in line to be part of Australia's squad.

Speaking to safc.com, Neil said the demands of stepping up a division could mean that a mid-season break is no bad thing for the Black Cats.

"I think for us, first time in the league for quite a few years, that might not be a bad thing," he said.

"Naturally, closer to the time I'll be able to say if that's the case because if we're doing really well, then you don't want to have a break.

"Equally, when it is your first year back up, it is going to be a change in intensity and it is going to be a change in mindset, physically and mentally it is going to take a different toll for the players.

"What I'm hoping at the moment is that it's not a bad thing that we can have a blitz to that point, get a break, let them have a break and recover physically and mentally, and then go and see the second half of the season out.

"Time will tell but for me, at this moment in time I don't see that as a bad thing for us."