Who Sunderland could face in FA Cup third-round, ball number and how to watch draw
Everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round as Sunderland enter the draw.
The draw for the FA Cup third round is set to take place today - with Sunderland and other teams entering the competition for the first time this season.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the draw, including Sunderland's ball number, who they could face and how to watch:
When is the FA Cup third round draw?
The draw for the FA Cup will be held on Sunday 3 December with Sunderland set to enter the competition alongside their Championship rivals and Premier League clubs.
How can I watch the FA Cup third round draw?
The draw will be shown live on ITV during their build-up coverage of the tie between Stewart Donald's Eastleigh and Reading from around 12.55pm. You can watch the draw online by clicking this link.
When will third round FA Cup ties take place?
Third round fixtures will take place across the weekend of Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 of January.
Which ball number are Sunderland in the FA Cup third round draw?
Sunderland are ball number 38 in today's FA Cup third round draw.
Who could Sunderland face in the FA Cup third round?
There are 74 teams in the FA Cup third round draw and Sunderland could draw any of them given that the draw is not regionalised like the early rounds of the Carabao Cup.
Sunderland's local rivals Newcastle United and Middlesbrough are in the draw alongside Sunderland, so a North East clash remains a possibility. Hartlepool United, however, are not in the draw for the third round.
What are the rest of the ball numbers in the FA Cup third round draw?
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Bristol City
9. Burnley
10. Cardiff City
11. Chelsea
12. Coventry City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Huddersfield Town
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Preston North End
32. Queens Park Rangers
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Maidstone United
46. Morecambe
47. Shrewsbury Town
48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County
50. Alfreton Town or Walsall
51. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
52. Cambridge United
53. Bolton Wanderers
54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town
55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
56. Peterborough United
57. Eastleigh or Reading
58. Gillingham
59. Stevenage or Port Vale
60. Newport County or Barnet
61. Oxford United
62. Wigan Athletic
63. Sutton United
64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate