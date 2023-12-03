Everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round as Sunderland enter the draw.

The draw for the FA Cup third round is set to take place today - with Sunderland and other teams entering the competition for the first time this season.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the draw, including Sunderland's ball number, who they could face and how to watch:

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

The draw for the FA Cup will be held on Sunday 3 December with Sunderland set to enter the competition alongside their Championship rivals and Premier League clubs.

How can I watch the FA Cup third round draw?

The draw will be shown live on ITV during their build-up coverage of the tie between Stewart Donald's Eastleigh and Reading from around 12.55pm. You can watch the draw online by clicking this link.

When will third round FA Cup ties take place?

Third round fixtures will take place across the weekend of Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 of January.

Which ball number are Sunderland in the FA Cup third round draw?

Sunderland are ball number 38 in today's FA Cup third round draw.

Who could Sunderland face in the FA Cup third round?

There are 74 teams in the FA Cup third round draw and Sunderland could draw any of them given that the draw is not regionalised like the early rounds of the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland's local rivals Newcastle United and Middlesbrough are in the draw alongside Sunderland, so a North East clash remains a possibility. Hartlepool United, however, are not in the draw for the third round.

What are the rest of the ball numbers in the FA Cup third round draw?

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Cardiff City

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Huddersfield Town

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Maidstone United

46. Morecambe

47. Shrewsbury Town

48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County

50. Alfreton Town or Walsall

51. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

52. Cambridge United

53. Bolton Wanderers

54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town

55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

56. Peterborough United

57. Eastleigh or Reading

58. Gillingham

59. Stevenage or Port Vale

60. Newport County or Barnet

61. Oxford United

62. Wigan Athletic

63. Sutton United