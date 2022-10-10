Sunderland winger Jack Clarke

The impact on Sunderland has been clear, both in results and in the drop off of their attacking output.

So who should he turn to? Here we review every option he's tried so far in search of an answer...

ALEX PRITCHARD - FALSE NINE

"I knew he'd have the intelligence to occupy the position and defenders, to get into spaces where defenders won't want to go so he can link with the other players," Mowbray said of his decision not to move Pritchard into a false nine role after Simms' injury at Reading.

The results were spectacular. Reading's previously solid defence were pulled out of position, Elliot Embleton wasn't being picked up in midfield and within a few minutes Patrick Roberts had fired his side into a 2-0 lead.

Since then it's an experiment that hasn't worked as well, mainly because it is taking away so much of what Pritchard brings to the team when he has players to pick out in front of him.

Pritchard has just one touch inside the box at Swansea City, as well as just one shot. At Watford he played a key role in Aji Alese's goal but after the interval found himself dropping deeper and deeper as the hosts got on top.

The 29-year-old's work-rate is exemplary but there is an argument that using him as a false nine takes too much away from his own game, and it does leave the side lacking the physicality to occasionally go long when they need. Pritchard can't be expected to compete in the air with defenders and doesn't have the pace to run into the channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Clarke's move infield at Swansea changed the game partly because Pritchard (and Embleton) had someone to work off, underlining the attacking midfielder's importance in his best position. Until he fatigued he was superb in that spell, exactly what the Black Cats need this weekend.

Mowbray hinted after Saturday’s game that he feels teams have adjusted and developed a plan to Pritchard playing up front, perhaps explaining why it’s not worked since Reading.

LEON DAJAKU & AMAD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Switching to a 4-4-2 at Watford proved another excellent call from Tony Mowbray as a side who were drifting in the game turned it on its head completely.

Key to that was Amad, and key to his excellent play was Leon Dajaku. Dajaku missed an excellent chance to score shortly before Jewison Bennette's equaliser but what he did was take up attacking positions and occupy defenders. That in turn allowed Amad to drift into space, often overloading Watford's left flank with Patrick Roberts.

Dajaku has been put forward by Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman as someone who can play through the middle but Mowbray clearly has reservations. Two cameos up front since haven’t worked and Mowbray opted not to include him in the matchday squad on Saturday. The 21-year-old had a promising but understandably inconsistent season last time out and surely needs more game time in his natural wide position if he is to make an impact.

What this cameo showed, though, is how best Sunderland might utilise Amad. The youngster didn't have a shot or a touch inside the opposition box, but played a big role in turning the tide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ELLIOT EMBLETON - FALSE NINE

Mowbray switched Pritchard and Embleton for the visit of Preston North End, and afterwards explained that the 23-year-old's instinctive eye for shooting opportunities might serve him well.

"I watch Elliot in training and he shoots more than any other player at the football club," Mowbray said.

"He shoots off both feet and he's pretty accurate with both to be honest, I just feel like if we can play him beyond their midfield and we can get him half a yard...

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to give him that chance to do what he does in training today and obviously we're looking for players who can get us those goals at the moment."

Though this was a game in which Sunderland failed to score, the results suggested Mowbray's logic was relatively sound. Embleton had four shots and five touches in the opposition box. Only a strong intervention from Freddie Woodman prevented him turning a cross from Jack Clarke in at the back post, while he was also close to turning an effort from Pritchard in.

If Mowbray does want to go with a false nine then Embleton might be his best bet. Generally, though, Sunderland have looked best with a more orthodox focal point for these players to bounce off.

AMAD

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manchester United loanee has shown even in short cameo appearances just what a talent he is; Mowbray saying that he is one of the key reasons why Sunderland did not go into the market for a free-agent striker.

The head coach has also said that the 20-year-old needs to be more ruthless in the final third, and his full debut against Blackpool underlined that.

Amad was part of some excellent team moves in the first half and certainly has the pace needed to stretch the opposition defence, but when presented with an excellent chance by Patrick Roberts to shoot he took an extra touch and allowed the hosts to clear the danger.

"He's supremely talented, I've said before to see his first touch and how fast he is, it's a lovely thing to watch on the training pitch to see how talented he is," Mowbray said afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He needs to find end product better, he has this lovely touch and skills but he needs to shoot when he gets into the box, hit it when he has the chance.

"He needs to add goals and assists because it's not enough just to be a lovely footballer who can go past people but not produce the end product."

The youngster is most definitely part of the answer, just perhaps not the answer on his own.

JACK CLARKE & AMAD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray will be encouraged that Amad took on so many shooting opportunities in a brief cameo at Swansea, clearly taking on board his manager's message from midweek.

He looked bright again in South Wales, and again seemed to benefit from not being the primary focal point as Mowbray switched to a 4-4-2.

It does inevitably leave Sunderland very vulnerable to the counter, but the energy and athleticism of Jay Matete and Abdoullah Ba in central midfield has mitigated against that at both Watford and Swansea.

An option definitely worth considering in the latter stages of a game when Mowbray generally replaces the likes of Pritchard, Neil and Embleton. Either way, the answer must surely include Jack Clarke...

Advertisement Hide Ad

JACK CLARKE

Ideally you would not want Clarke to move from the left wing role where he has been so destructive this season, but the strength of his cameo in the second half at Swansea could be almost impossible for Mowbray to ignore.

Clarke scored an excellent goal but he also provided that focal point which Sunderland had been so lacking in the first half.

"What Jack has is genuine pace and also maybe a little bit more physicality," Mowbray said afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke gave Sunderland the welcome opportunity to turn the Swansea defence with a ball over the top, and he also did a good job of pressing the Swansea centre-halves. It dragged his side up the pitch, and brought the talented midfielders behind him into the game.

Clarke is far from a natural striker but he did play there on multiple occasions for Spurs U21s and so is not stepping entirely into the unknown.