Goals from Cameron Jessup and Ethan Kachosa were enough to hand Sunderland their first points in Group E of the Premier League Cup against a Leeds U23 team playing a division above the Wearsiders in the Premier League 2.

Elliott Dickman’s men were looking to bounce back in Group E after a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mansfield Town U23 in their opening game of the competition early last month.

Since that defeat, Sunderland had only won once, against West Brom last weekend, in their following four Premier League 2 fixtures.

Dickman’s starting XI was notable for the inclusion of 23-year-old first-team defender Arbenit Xhemajli following his return from a lengthy knee injury.

Sunderland writer James Copley has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at the Stadium of Light:

1. Jack McIntyre Commanded his area well barring a few shaky punches from set-pieces. Produced a fantastic save early in the second half to deny Leeds. Could do nothing for their goal. Solid performance. 8. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. Zak Johnson Was well-drilled at right-back and performed well over the 90 minutes to deny Leeds chances. 7. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. Oliver Bainbridge Allowed Leeds to break down Sunderland’s left flank for the opening goal in what was a tough afternoon for the defender up against a tricky Leeds team. 6. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

4. Arbenit Xhemajli The defender started as Sunderland’s left-sided centre-half and looked strong and composed against youth team opposition. Ran the full length of the pitch with the ball at one point during the first half. Good to see him back but hard to judge where he is at properly in terms of first-team credentials at the moment having been withdrawn at half-time. 7. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales