The incident wasn’t spotted by the officials after Sunderland had taken a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart scored again seven minutes from time, before Wycombe substitute David Wheeler pulled a goal back for the visitors with a deflected effort in stoppage time.

When discussing the game on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest, presenter Colin Murray started by reviewing a clip which showed Mehmeti throwing an arm at O’Nien in an off-the-ball incident.

Luke O’Nien playing against Wycombe.

“Loads of incidents to talk about here including this,” said Murray. “Who punches Luke O’Nien by the way? Literally the nicest man in the EFL.”

Former Reading midfielder and studio guest Jobi McAnuff added: “It was a hard one to see. I think it might have been Mehmeti. I hope I’m not doing him a disservice."

Embleton’s excellent strike in the 18th minute was the pick of the goals, as Sunderland moved to the top of League One following another impressive performance.

“It was a fantastic strike from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart is having a really good start to the season,” McAnuff added.

“We knew it was important for Sunderland to get off to a good start with that expectation in the ground this season and certainly Lee Johnson will be happy with the start they’ve made.”

