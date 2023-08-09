Who is Silko Thomas? Ex-Chelsea man profiled amid Sunderland trial and transfer talk

Sunderland remain active in the transfer market after suffering a loss in the Championship against Ipswich on the opening day and being knocked out of the Carabao Cup to League Two side Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday.

The Black Cats need experienced first-team additions upfront but there has also been much talk regarding young winger Silko Thomas. Here, we take you through everything you need to know:

Silko Thomas - fact file:

Age: 19

Position: Attacker/winger

Nationality: English

Place of birth: London

Former clubs: Chelsea, Sheffield United (trial)

What is the story with Sunderland and Silko Thomas?

Thomas scored twice and assisted for Sunderland's under-21 side against their Huddersfield counterparts on Monday evening.

Thomas was listed as a trialist on Sunderland's teamsheet for the evening but started for Graeme Murty's youth team.

Two weeks ago, the attacker was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town, again on trial, in a game in which he scored.

The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at youth levels.

Has there been interest in Silko Thomas from elsewhere?

Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer.

The Evening Standard had previously claimed that the player was in "advanced talks" over a move to Championship club Leicester City, though Thomas has seemingly returned to Wearside for the time being.

What type of player is Silko Thomas?

Thomas scored two and assisted once against Huddersfield Town under-21s earlier this week with Sunderland's match report offering some insight into his playing style.

Sunderland's official match report said of Silko's first goal and assist: "Sixteen minutes in and the young Black Cats had a second. Our Trialist starting on the left side went on a mazy run before finishing in the bottom corner.

"With one minute remaining of the first half, our Trialist was involved again. A ball across the area allowed Tutierov to slot home to double the margin once again."