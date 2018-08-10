Who is Max Power? Sunderland's 'superb' new midfielder - who previously rejected Liverpool

Jack Ross has made midfielder Max Power his twelfth summer signing, but just who is the latest addition to the Black Cats' squad?

The 25-year-old has completed a loan move from Championship side Wigan with a view to a permanent move in January, and in the process becomes the latest addition to Jack Ross' new-look side.

Who is Max Power?

But Sunderland fans could perhaps be forgiven for knowing little about their latest addition.

We've got you covered, with everything you need to know on Sunderland's deadline day acquisition:

WHERE HAS HE PLAYED?

Power's career path has been fairly straightforward thus far, with Sunderland becoming only the third club the midfielder has represented.

He came through the ranks at Tranmere Rovers, having turned down Liverpool to sign for the Wirrall side at the age of eight.

After captaining every age group in the club's youth set-up, Power made his first team bow in a Football League Trophy clash with Port Vale in 2011 before going on to nail down a regular starting place in the 2012/13 season.

His progression continued and Power racked up almost 130 appearances for the Super White Army while also taking the captain's armband.

But following Tranmere's relegation to the National League, Power made the switch to Wigan in 2015.

He continued to excel with the Latics and helped the North West side to two League One titles during his stint with the club.

The midfielder leaves Wigan having made 142 appearances, netting 11 times.

WHAT TYPE OF PLAYER IS HE AND WHAT WILL HE OFFER JACK ROSS?

Power is a real box-to-box player and, indeed, this quality was touched upon by Ross when unveiling the midfielder.

His energy, enthusiasm and drive make him an effective player in this role and ensure he can make valuable contributions at both ends of the field.

Goals from the midfielder are usually spectacular efforts, while he lays on a variety of assists for his teammates too.

But that drive to get back and help the side out defensively also means that Power can provide some real assistance at the other end of the pitch.

Perhaps what Power will offer Ross more than anything is League One experience.

Having played in the third tier regularly with Tranmere and Wigan, he knows the league well and - more crucially - what it takes to win the title.

Such knowledge has been heavily prioritised by Ross during his recruitment drive and seems pivotal to this signing too.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID ABOUT HIM?

Former managers have been glowing in their endorsements of Power, with both his attitude and application praised.

Upon the midfielder signing a new contract with Wigan in 2016, former manager Gary Caldwell said: "Max is a superb young player and his development during his time with us has been excellent.

“To secure his long-term future is great for the football club and a real statement of intent in terms of keeping our best players here at the DW Stadium."

Paul Cook, Power's most recent manager, claimed that the 25-year-old had been an 'excellent servant' for the club.

WHAT'S IN THE NAME?

Sunderland fans have been quick to link Power's name to that of Homer Simpson's alter-ego in the popular TV series.

And Power, in an interview with Daily Mail in 2015, admitted that he believed he was named after the Simpsons' character - until he realised that the episode featuring his namesake wasn't released until he was six years old.

In fact, Power was actually named after his parents' pet labrador.