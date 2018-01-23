Who is Ben Marshall? Profile of Wolves winger targeted by Sunderland

Sunderland are hoping to tie up a loan move for Wolves’ Ben Marshall as Chris Coleman seeks quality additions to his squad in the bid to avoid the drop.

The 26-year-old winger has fallen down the pecking order at the Championship leaders, and the Echo understands that the Black Cats lead the chase to sign him.

It's well known that Sunderland need a striker, but why are they looking to sign Marshall as well? We take a look at the latest transfer target and what he can offer towards the bid for league survival.

Who is Ben Marshall?

Beginning his youth career at Manchester United, Marshall signed a professional contract at Stoke before moving to Carlisle on loan.

Marshall won the Football League Trophy with the Cumbrians but was taken off after 23 minutes after suffering a broken leg in the final. Since his recovery from the career-threatening injury, the Salford-born has strong experience at Championship level after featuring for Leicester and spending four seasons at Blackburn.

After joining Wolves last January, Marshall has failed to break into the first-team since November and does not seem to be a part of Nuno’s priorities.

Why would Sunderland need him?

As well as playing as a winger, Marshall has featured at full-back. His ability to play in different positions could be crucial for Sunderland boss Chris Coleman in a squad that has suffered

multiple injuries throughout this season and it could be that the Black Cats boss sees him as perfect for one of the the wing-back roles in his new system.

Marshall’s capabilities and knowledge of the second tier are unquestioned and the signing would undoubtedly enhance Sunderland’s chance of battling the relegation drop to League One.

What are the chances of signing him?

There is big competition for Marshall and Sunderland are leading the chase against the likes of Derby and Cardiff to claim his signature.

With Wolves chasing promotion, they may be unwilling to let the player join one of their rivals at the top of the table, which would increase Sunderland's hopes.

And with Wolves looking set to move towards Premier League status and Marshall not part of their plans, the player will be desperate to seek regular appearances which the Black Cats

would provide. An arrival on Wearside would be a positive boost for the fans and his eye-catching creativity and skill could certainly move them further up the table.