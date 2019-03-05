Who are the three trialists from Chelsea, Wolves and Peterborough who played for Sunderland Under-23s at Aston Villa?

Sunderland Under-23s handed starts to three trialists against Aston Villa on Monday night - but what do we know about them?

Ruben Sammut, Andrea Borg and Kevin Berkoe all started for Elliott Dickman's side at the Banks's Stadium, as the young Black Cats went down 1-0 to Villa in Premier League 2, Division 2.

We take a closer look at the three players on trial at the Stadium of Light and how their fledgling careers have played out so far.

Ruben Sammut (Chelsea)

Sammut played his second game for the young Black Cats at the Banks's Stadium, after featuring against Stoke in the Premier League Cup last week.

The midfielder, 21, is currently under contract with Chelsea after joining the Blues at the age of eight and progressing through the club's academy.

In 2017/18, Sammut was made captain of Chelsea's development squad team, before being loaned out to Falkirk in the summer of 2018.



Sammut played 15 games in the Scottish Championship before being offered a new deal at Stamford Bridge, which will run until the end of this season.

Andrea Borg (Peterborough)

The Peterborough youngster, 19, played alongside Sammut in midfield at the Banks's Stadium after arriving on trial from Peterborough.

Borg joined Posh in 2016 following a spell in Dubai with IJF Academy, before progressing through the youth ranks at London Road.

Predominately a midfielder, Borg can also play up front and has gained experience at a lower level on loan at Kettering Town and St. Neots Town.

Borg made his senior debut for Peterborough against Fleetwood in League One at the start of the campaign and has made three appearances in League One this term.

He has also represented his national side, Malta, at youth level, featuring for the county's under-19 and under-21 sides.

Kevin Berkoe (Wolves)

The youngest of the three, Berkoe, 17, played 54 minutes against Villa before making way in the second half.

Berkoe, who was born in England to Ghanaian parents, joined Wolves from Chelsea last year after playing alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi in West London.

The right-back has played regularly for Wanderers' under-18 side this season and can also play in midfield.