Will Grigg has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad.

Which Sunderland players are away on international duty and when do they play?

Sunderland's scheduled clash at Fleetwood was postponed due to international call-ups - but when and where will some Black Cats be playing during the break?

Here's a run down of the Sunderland players who have been selected by their conunties and when they'll be in action.

The Sunderland shot-stopper will hope to nail down a first-team spot with his national side too. Scotland will travel to Kazakhstan on Thursday, March 21 (3pm kick-off) before visiting San Marino on Sunday, March 24 (5pm kick-off).

1. Jon McLaughlin - Scotland

Morgan will also make the trips to Kazakhstan and San Mario for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.The Celtic loanee will be looking to add to his two international caps.

2. Lewis Morgan - Scotland

Northern Ireland also have two qualifiers during the break - both in Belfast. The Green and White Army will meet Estonia on Thursday, March 21 (7:45 kick-off) before hosting Belarus on Thursday March 24 (7:45 kick-off).

3. Tom Flanagan - Northern Ireland

Grigg missed the November internationals through injury but was recalled by manager Michael O'Neill along with Flanagan. The striker will be keen to build on his goal against Walsall on Saturday.

4. Will Grigg - Northern Ireland

