Which Sunderland players are away on international duty and when do they play?
Sunderland's scheduled clash at Fleetwood was postponed due to international call-ups - but when and where will some Black Cats be playing during the break?
Here's a run down of the Sunderland players who have been selected by their conunties and when they'll be in action.
1. Jon McLaughlin - Scotland
The Sunderland shot-stopper will hope to nail down a first-team spot with his national side too. Scotland will travel to Kazakhstan on Thursday, March 21 (3pm kick-off) before visiting San Marino on Sunday, March 24 (5pm kick-off).
Northern Ireland also have two qualifiers during the break - both in Belfast. The Green and White Army will meet Estonia on Thursday, March 21 (7:45 kick-off) before hosting Belarus on Thursday March 24 (7:45 kick-off).