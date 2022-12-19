News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Sunderland fans

Where Sunderland’s stunning attendances rank alongside Leeds United, Newcastle United and Premier League clubs

Despite being in the Championship, the Stadium of Light has seen some of the biggest crowds in the country so far this season.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

Sunderland have taken five points from their first four home games back in the second-tier and host Millwall this weekend aiming to bounce back from disappointment in the Tees-Wear derby on Monday evening.

Whilst it has been a positive start to life back in the Championship, Sunderland have only defeated Rotherham United at home so far this campaign.

Much like Alex Neil did during his time on Wearside, Tony Mowbray will be hoping to make the Stadium of Light a fortress this season.

Here, using data provided by Football Web Pages, we take a look at where Sunderland’s average attendance this season ranks across England’s top two divisions.

Do any of these attendances shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Luton Town

Luton Town play in the Championship and have an average attendance of 9,786.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

2. AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth play in the Premier League and have an average attendance of 10,269.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

3. Rotherham United

Rotherham United play in the Championship and have an average attendance of 10,286.

Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic play in the Championship and have an average attendance of 11,772.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
SunderlandLeeds UnitedNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueStadium of Light