News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This is how Sunderland's attendance this season compares across England's top two divisions (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Where Sunderland’s stunning attendances rank alongside Leeds United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and the biggest crowds in England

Despite being in the Championship, the Stadium of Light has seen some of the biggest crowds in the country so far this season.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:48 pm

Sunderland have taken five points from their first four home games back in the second-tier and host Millwall this weekend aiming to bounce back from disappointment in the Tees-Wear derby on Monday evening.

Whilst it has been a positive start to life back in the Championship, Sunderland have only defeated Rotherham United at home so far this campaign.

Much like Alex Neil did during his time on Wearside, Tony Mowbray will be hoping to make the Stadium of Light a fortress this season.

Here, using data provided by Football Web Pages, we take a look at where Sunderland’s average attendance this season ranks across England’s top two divisions.

Do any of these attendances shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester United

Average attendance in 2022/23 = 73,711

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

2. West Ham

Average attendance in 2022/23 = 62,447

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Average attendance in 2022/23 = 61,557

Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales

4. Arsenal

Average attendance in 2022/23 = 60,070

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Photo Sales
SunderlandLeeds UnitedNewcastle UnitedEnglandAston Villa
Next Page
Page 1 of 5