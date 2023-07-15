Who is regarded as Sunderland’s ‘most valuable player’ and where does he rank alongside the Championship’s best?

There has been plenty of movement at the Stadium of Light so far this summer with four players joining Tony Mowbray’s squad.

Excitement over these new arrivals is big, however, the club face a battle to keep hold of some of their existing talent who impressed last season.

With that in mind, who is regarded as Sunderland’s ‘most valuable player’?

Here, we take a look at who Transfermarkt believes is the ‘most valuable player’ in every Championship squad and where Sunderland’s representative ranks among their league rivals.

Do these valuations surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday Most Valuable Player = Will Vaulks (£1m) Photo Sales

2 . Plymouth Argyle Most Valuable Player = Julio Pleguezuelo (£1.3m) Photo Sales

3 . Ipswich Town Most Valuable Player = Conor Chaplin (£1.7m) Photo Sales

4 . Rotherham United Most Valuable Player = Viktor Johansson (£2.6m) Photo Sales