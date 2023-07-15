News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Where Sunderland’s £10m MVP ranks alongside Leeds, Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday stars: photo gallery

Who is regarded as Sunderland’s ‘most valuable player’ and where does he rank alongside the Championship’s best?

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST

There has been plenty of movement at the Stadium of Light so far this summer with four players joining Tony Mowbray’s squad.

Excitement over these new arrivals is big, however, the club face a battle to keep hold of some of their existing talent who impressed last season.

With that in mind, who is regarded as Sunderland’s ‘most valuable player’?

Here, we take a look at who Transfermarkt believes is the ‘most valuable player’ in every Championship squad and where Sunderland’s representative ranks among their league rivals.

Do these valuations surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Most Valuable Player = Will Vaulks (£1m)

1. Sheffield Wednesday

Most Valuable Player = Will Vaulks (£1m)

Photo Sales
Most Valuable Player = Julio Pleguezuelo (£1.3m)

2. Plymouth Argyle

Most Valuable Player = Julio Pleguezuelo (£1.3m)

Photo Sales
Most Valuable Player = Conor Chaplin (£1.7m)

3. Ipswich Town

Most Valuable Player = Conor Chaplin (£1.7m)

Photo Sales
Most Valuable Player = Viktor Johansson (£2.6m)

4. Rotherham United

Most Valuable Player = Viktor Johansson (£2.6m)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6