Where Sunderland's head coach search stands as crucial AFC Wimbledon clash nears

The Black Cats remain hopeful of appointing Lee Johnson's successor before the game, with the club's promotion ambitions badly dented by the two dire results that have followed Johnson's departure.

The club have held talks with a number of candidates through this week and last, with former boss Roy Keane understood to be the preferred candidate.

Keane is interested in returning to a club where he feels he has unfinished business, but talks are still ongoing as to the potential terms of his comeback.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is still working on a deal to bring Roy Keane back to the club

Sunderland have also maintained an interest in Grant McCann and Alex Neil, while Sabri Lamouchi was also considered.

Keane has had significant support throughout the process and that remains the case.

Time is of the essence, with the gap to the top two widening and the gap to seventh place shortening.

Dodds has mapped out the rest of Sunderland's week as they bid to bounce back against Plough Lane, though after a bruising week he is hopeful that an appointment will be made in a bid to turn around the club's flatlining form.

"I'm working day to day, and I'm just waiting for the phone call to say whether I'm in [the next day] or not," he said on Tuesday night.

"The week is planned out, but whether it is me or somebody else executing that plan, I can't answer that right now."

