Where Sunderland sit in Championship table since Tony Mowbray took charge.

Sunderland turned to Tony Mowbray back in late August following Alex Neil’s departure to fellow Championship side Stoke City. The latter guided the Black Cats to promotion from League One last season but decided to jump ship for a new challenge elsewhere earlier on in this campaign.

Mowbray, who has managed the likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, has proved to be a solid appointment by the North East outfit. He is an experienced manager at second tier level and has steadied things up at the Stadium of Light.

His side won their final game before the World Cup break 2-1 away at Birmingham City so will be in good spirits by the time they return next month at home to Gary Rowett’s Millwall side. In the meantime, here is a look at how the table would look if the season started on the day Mowbray took over at Sunderland...

