Sunderland's Luke O'Nien challenges for the ball. Picture by FRANK REID

Where Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, Wycombe and play-off rivals rank in the League One points per game table

Sunderland slipped out of the League play-off places on goal difference earlier this week but still have a game in hand on some of their play-off rivals.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 8:07 am

The Black Cats' top-six hopes remain in their own hand, yet the margin for error is slim heading into Saturday’s game against Cambridge at the Stadium of Light.

With the competition as stronger than it’s ever been since Sunderland were relegated to the third tier, it will take a high points total just to secure a play-off place.

Sunderland will then face Rotherham and Morecambe next week, before hopefully competing in the play-offs.

While some clubs still have a game in hand, here’s each team's points per game total as we head into the final part of the season.

1. (24th) Crewe - 0.64 PPG

Won: 7 | Drawn: 7 | Lost: 30 | Points: 28 | League position: 24th

2. (23rd) Doncaster - 0.77 PPG

Won: 9 | Drawn: 7 | Lost: 28 | Points: 34 | League position: 23rd

3. (22nd) AFC Wimbledon - 0.82 PPG

Won: 6 | Drawn: 18 | Lost: 20 | Points: 36 | League position: 22nd

4. (21st) Fleetwood - 0.91 PPG

Won: 8 | Drawn: 15 | Lost: 20 | Points: 39 | League position: 21st

