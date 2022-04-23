The Black Cats' top-six hopes remain in their own hand, yet the margin for error is slim heading into Saturday’s game against Cambridge at the Stadium of Light.

With the competition as stronger than it’s ever been since Sunderland were relegated to the third tier, it will take a high points total just to secure a play-off place.

Sunderland will then face Rotherham and Morecambe next week, before hopefully competing in the play-offs.

While some clubs still have a game in hand, here’s each team's points per game total as we head into the final part of the season.

1. (24th) Crewe - 0.64 PPG Won: 7 | Drawn: 7 | Lost: 30 | Points: 28 | League position: 24th Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. (23rd) Doncaster - 0.77 PPG Won: 9 | Drawn: 7 | Lost: 28 | Points: 34 | League position: 23rd Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. (22nd) AFC Wimbledon - 0.82 PPG Won: 6 | Drawn: 18 | Lost: 20 | Points: 36 | League position: 22nd Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. (21st) Fleetwood - 0.91 PPG Won: 8 | Drawn: 15 | Lost: 20 | Points: 39 | League position: 21st Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales