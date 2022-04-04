Nathan Broadhead’s stoppage-time winner against Gillingham saw Alex Neil’s side move back into the top six with a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

The result extended the side’s unbeaten run to seven matches ahead of a tricky fixture away to Oxford this weekend.

The U’s were beaten 1-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and are now a point behind Sunderland having played the same number of matches.

We’ve taken a closer look at the League One form table and how each side is shaping up ahead of the run-in:

1. (24th) Crewe - 0 points Won: 0 | Drawn: 0 | Lost: 6 | Goals scored: 3 | Goals against: 14 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. (23rd) AFC Wimbledon - 0 points Won: 0 | Drawn: 0 | Lost: 6 | Goals scored: 2 | Goals against: 11 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

3. (22nd) Doncaster - 2 points Won: 0 | Drawn: 2 | Lost: 4 | Goals scored: 2 | Goals against: 10 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. (21st) Burton - 3 points Won: 1 | Drawn: 0 | Lost: 5 | Goals scored: 6 | Goals against: 18 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales