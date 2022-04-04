Nathan Broadhead’s stoppage-time winner against Gillingham saw Alex Neil’s side move back into the top six with a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light.
The result extended the side’s unbeaten run to seven matches ahead of a tricky fixture away to Oxford this weekend.
The U’s were beaten 1-0 at Plymouth on Saturday and are now a point behind Sunderland having played the same number of matches.
We’ve taken a closer look at the League One form table and how each side is shaping up ahead of the run-in:
