Figures from the FA have revealed the Black Cats spent £310,244 on agent fees from February 2021 to the end of January 2022, covering the last two transfer windows and all contract renewals within that time.

Sunderland's spend was down on £406,207 from the previous year, and is again the lowest figure since the club dropped into League One.

Still, agent fees across the division rose considerably as clubs began to recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with spending across the division up from £3,082,105 to £4,426,888 in the last year.

Here’s how much each League One club spent on agent feesfrom from February 2021 to the end of January 2022:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. (24th) Crewe Net total paid to agents/intermediaries: £3,750 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. (23rd) Cheltenham Net total paid to agents/intermediaries: £38,410 Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

3. (22nd) Gillingham Net total paid to agents/intermediaries: £54,053 Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA Photo Sales

4. (21st) Cambridge Net total paid to agents/intermediaries: £55,827 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales