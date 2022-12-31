News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This is where Sunderland are being predicted to finish in the Championship this season (Picture by FRANK REID)

Where Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough & Co will finish in the Championship - according to Football Manager

This is what Football Manager 2023 is predicting the Championship table will look like when it comes to its conclusion in May.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Football Manager can be used to help unearth hidden gems, find some of the strengths and weaknesses of players and to help gauge what could happen in the future.

Sunderland have had a very solid return to the Championship and under Tony Mowbray look like potentially challenging at the top end of the table.

Recent wins over promotion hopefuls Millwall and Blackburn Rovers have cemented Sunderland’s real claims of threatening teams in and around the playoff picture - but will they be able to sustain this over the season?

Here, we take a look at what Football Manager is predicting could be in store for Sunderland this season.

Do you agree with these predictions? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the campaign? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Middlesbrough

According to Football Manager, Middlesbrough will finish the season as champions with 79 points.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Watford

According to Football Manager, Watford will finish the season in 2nd with 78 points.

Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United

According to Football Manager, Sheffield United will finish the season in 3rdd with 78 points and be promoted via the playoffs.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

4. Blackburn Rovers

According to Football Manager, Blackburn Rovers will finish the season in 4th with 77 points but lose in the playoff semi-final to Burnley.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6