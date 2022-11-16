Sunderland sit 15th in the league table as the Championship has a break from the action as the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage. The Black Cats have won seven out of their opening 20 games so far following their promotion from League One last season.

Sunderland sit 15th in the league table as the Championship has a break from the action as the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage. The Black Cats have won seven out of their opening 20 games so far following their promotion from League One last season.

They won their last game 2-1 away at Birmingham City, with striker Ellis Simms and Manchester United loan man Amad Diallo getting on the scoresheet. It has been a turbulent past few months for the North East outfit following Alex Neil’s departure to fellow second tier club Stoke City earlier on in this campaign but Mowbray has since come to the Stadium of Light and steadied the ship.

Sunderland’s next fixture is on 3rd December at home to Millwall. In the meantime, here is a look at where they rank in a table based on the dirtiest teams in the division calculated by how many yellow and red cards have been accumulated.

A yellow card counts as one point, a second yellow counts for three and a straight red counts for five, lowest to highest....

1. QPR 31 - 31 yellows Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Millwall 34 - 34 yellows Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

3. West Brom 34 - 31 yellows, 1 second yellow Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

4. Stoke 37 - 37 yellows Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales