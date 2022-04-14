Loading...
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: General view inside the stadium during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between England and Austria at Stadium of Light on November 27, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Where Sunderland, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday sit in alternative League One home crowd table

Sunderland are on course for the play-offs.

By James Copley
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 6:24 pm

The Black Cats are always backed in numbers by the Sunderland faithful and the Stadium of Light has seen strong attendances despite it being the club’s fourth consecutive season in League One.

But how does Sunderland’s average home crowd compare to their third-tier rivals – here, we take a look:

1. Accrington Stanley

Average home attendance in League One so far this season: 2,927.

2. Fleetwood Town

Average home attendance in League One so far this season: 3,137.

3. Burton Albion

Average home attendance in League One so far this season: 3,156.

4. Cheltenham Town

Average home attendance in League One so far this season: 4,183.

