Where Sunderland, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday sit in alternative League One home crowd table

The Black Cats are always backed in numbers by the Sunderland faithful and the Stadium of Light has seen strong attendances despite it being the club’s fourth consecutive season in League One.

But how does Sunderland’s average home crowd compare to their third-tier rivals – here, we take a look:

1. Accrington Stanley Average home attendance in League One so far this season: 2,927. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Fleetwood Town Average home attendance in League One so far this season: 3,137. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Burton Albion Average home attendance in League One so far this season: 3,156. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4. Cheltenham Town Average home attendance in League One so far this season: 4,183. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales