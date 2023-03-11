The Black Cats are currently on the periphery of the Championship playoff race, six points behind sixth place Norwich City. There is plenty of work to do if the Black Cats want a shot at promotion, but where do they rank among the second tier’s dirtiest teams? The Championship Fair Play table is calculated by awarding one point for a yellow card, three points for a sending off via two yellows and five points for a straight red card. Naturally, it’s best to have the least points.