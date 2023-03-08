What does the Championship table look like based only on results following the break for the Qatar World Cup?

The Championship season halted for a couple of weeks as the group stages of the Qatar World Cup got underway.

Sunderland and Millwally were the first sides to make their return to action when the Black Cats defeated Millwall 3-0 at the Stadium of Light on December 3.

Goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms sealed the win for Tony Mowbray’s side on that occasion.

Since that game, Sunderland’s form has been rather patchy and Mowbray’s men head into their game at Carrow Road on Saturday on the back of three defeats in a row.

Here, we take a look at every team’s record in the Championship since football returned following the World Cup to see where Sunderland would rank.

QPR Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 1, drawn = 5, lost = 8, points = 8 (-18 GD)

Wigan Athletic Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 1, drawn = 6, lost = 7, points = 9 (-13 GD)

Blackpool Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 1, drawn = 7, lost = 6, points = 10 (-9 GD)

Birmingham City Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 3, drawn = 2, lost = 9, points = 11 (-11 GD)