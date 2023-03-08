News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This is where Sunderland rank in the Championship following the World Cup (Picture by Martin Swinney)
This is where Sunderland rank in the Championship following the World Cup (Picture by Martin Swinney)
This is where Sunderland rank in the Championship following the World Cup (Picture by Martin Swinney)

Where Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Burnley & Co sit in alternative Championship table since World Cup break - photo gallery

What does the Championship table look like based only on results following the break for the Qatar World Cup?

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago

The Championship season halted for a couple of weeks as the group stages of the Qatar World Cup got underway.

Sunderland and Millwally were the first sides to make their return to action when the Black Cats defeated Millwall 3-0 at the Stadium of Light on December 3.

Goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms sealed the win for Tony Mowbray’s side on that occasion.

Since that game, Sunderland’s form has been rather patchy and Mowbray’s men head into their game at Carrow Road on Saturday on the back of three defeats in a row.

Here, we take a look at every team’s record in the Championship since football returned following the World Cup to see where Sunderland would rank.

Does this table surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 1, drawn = 5, lost = 8, points = 8 (-18 GD)

1. QPR

Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 1, drawn = 5, lost = 8, points = 8 (-18 GD)

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 1, drawn = 6, lost = 7, points = 9 (-13 GD)

2. Wigan Athletic

Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 1, drawn = 6, lost = 7, points = 9 (-13 GD)

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 1, drawn = 7, lost = 6, points = 10 (-9 GD)

3. Blackpool

Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 1, drawn = 7, lost = 6, points = 10 (-9 GD)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 3, drawn = 2, lost = 9, points = 11 (-11 GD)

4. Birmingham City

Record since return from World Cup: played = 14, won = 3, drawn = 2, lost = 9, points = 11 (-11 GD)

Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandMiddlesbroughWest BromMillwallStadium of LightTony Mowbray