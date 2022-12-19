News you can trust since 1873
Amad playing for Sunderland against Hull City. Picture by FRANK REID

Where Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and West Brom are predicted to finish in the Championship

Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw at Hull City on Saturday – but where will Tony Mowbray's side finish in the Championship?

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

With half of the campaign gone, Tony Mowbray’s side are 12th in the table after eight wins, seven draws and eight defeats.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where the Black Cats and their league rivals have been predicted to finish.

Here are the results and percentage breakdowns:

1. Burnley

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 86 (+33 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 49% - Chances of being promoted: 77% - Chances of making the playoffs: 23%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 83 (+30 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 31% - Chances of being promoted: 65% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32%

Photo: Morgan Harlow

3. Watford

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 74 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 6% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 44%

Photo: Paul Harding

4. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+13 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 4% - Chances of being promoted: 22% - Chances of making the playoffs: 39%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

