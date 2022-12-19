Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw at Hull City on Saturday – but where will Tony Mowbray's side finish in the Championship?
With half of the campaign gone, Tony Mowbray’s side are 12th in the table after eight wins, seven draws and eight defeats.
With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where the Black Cats and their league rivals have been predicted to finish.
Here are the results and percentage breakdowns:
1. Burnley
Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 86 (+33 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 49% - Chances of being promoted: 77% - Chances of making the playoffs: 23%
2. Sheffield United
Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 83 (+30 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 31% - Chances of being promoted: 65% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32%
3. Watford
Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 74 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 6% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 44%
4. Norwich City
Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+13 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 4% - Chances of being promoted: 22% - Chances of making the playoffs: 39%
