It was an interesting 2023 for Sunderland so far with Tony Mowbray eventually making way for Michael Beale.
But how would the Championship table look if results from only 2023 counted and where would the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Burnley sit in the revised table? Here, we take a look:
1. Sheffield Wednesday (29th)
Middlesbrough are 29th in the Championship in the alternative 2023 table with 19 points from matches played last year. Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Blackpool (28th)
Blackpool are 28th in the Championship in the alternative 2023 table with 19 points from matches played last year. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Wigan Athletic (27th)
Wigan are 27th in the Championship in the alternative 2023 table with 21 points from matches played last year. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Plymouth Argyle (26th)
Plymouth Argyle are 26th in the Championship in the alternative 2023 table with 28 points from matches played last year. Photo: Cameron Smith