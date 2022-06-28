Loading...
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: General View of a replica of the Premier League trophy prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on August 25, 2014 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Where Sunderland, Leeds United and Newcastle United rank in all-time Premier League table

Sunderland have enjoyed many campaigns in the Premier League over the years...

By James Copley
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:39 pm

There were the memorable back-to-back seventh-placed finishes under Peter Reid and multiple great escapes under Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat and Sam Allardyce.

There has also been relegation seasons too. Sunderland were unable to avoid the drop after disastrous seasons which included stints from managers David Moyes, Mick McCarthey and Howard Wilkinson at varying points before their dismissals.

But where do the Black Cats rank in the all-time Premier League table compared to the likes of Newcastle United and Leeds United since the new division began 30 seasons ago?

1. Manchester United

Games played in the Premier League during 30 seasons from 1992-93 to 2021-22: 1,153... points accumulated: 2,366

2. Arsenal

Games played in the Premier League during 30 seasons from 1992-93 to 2021-22: 1,153... points accumulated: 2,141

3. Chelsea

Games played in the Premier League during 30 seasons from 1992-93 to 2021-22: 1,153... points accumulated: 2,138

4. Liverpool

Games played in the Premier League during 30 seasons from 1992-93 to 2021-22: 1,153... points accumulated: 2,109

