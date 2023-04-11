News you can trust since 1873
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Lynden Gooch of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on March 31, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Lynden Gooch of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on March 31, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Where Sunderland, Leeds United and Newcastle rank in richest clubs in England list - photo gallery

Football finances fascinate fans in the modern era of the beautiful game – but who are the richest clubs in England according to the popular simulation game Football Manager?

By James Copley
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2023 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Here, we take a look at the richest clubs in England and where Sunderland rank according to Football Manager.

Spurs have a starting balance of €189million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2023 with a transfer budget of €22million.

1. Tottenham

Spurs have a starting balance of €189million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2023 with a transfer budget of €22million. Photo: Alex Livesey

Newcastle have a starting balance of €176million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2023 with a transfer budget of €46million.

2. Newcastle United

Newcastle have a starting balance of €176million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2023 with a transfer budget of €46million. Photo: Michael Regan

Liverpool have a starting balance of €174million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2023 with a transfer budget of €6million.

3. Liverpool

Liverpool have a starting balance of €174million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2023 with a transfer budget of €6million. Photo: Michael Regan

United have a starting balance of €154million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2023 with a transfer budget of €17million.

4. Manchester United

United have a starting balance of €154million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2023 with a transfer budget of €17million. Photo: Ash Donelon

EnglandSunderlandLeeds UnitedNewcastleFootball Manager