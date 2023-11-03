News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looks on from the directors box at the Stadium of Light.Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looks on from the directors box at the Stadium of Light.
Where Sunderland, Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle United rank in 30 richest English clubs for starting balance on FM24 - gallery

Football finances fascinate fans in the modern era of the beautiful game – but who are the richest clubs in England according to the popular simulation franchise Football Manager at the beginning of the game?
By James Copley
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2024 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Here, we take a look at the richest clubs in England (in terms of starting balance and transfer budget) and where Sunderland rank according to Football Manager 2024:

City have a starting balance of €468million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2024 with a transfer budget of €42million.

1. Manchester City

City have a starting balance of €468million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2024 with a transfer budget of €42million.

United have a starting balance of €267million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2024 with a transfer budget of €7million.

2. Manchester United

United have a starting balance of €267million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2024 with a transfer budget of €7million.

Spurs have a starting balance of €378million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2024 with a transfer budget of €23million.

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have a starting balance of €378million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2024 with a transfer budget of €23million.

Liverpool have a starting balance of €263million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2024 with a transfer budget of €75million.

4. Liverpool

Liverpool have a starting balance of €263million at the start of a new game on Football Manager 2024 with a transfer budget of €75million.

