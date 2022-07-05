The Black Cats defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two legs and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley to go up through the League One play-offs under Alex Neil.
The promotion ended a four-season stay in the third tier after back-to-back relegations from the Premier League – and fans are already looking forward to being back in the Championship.
Sunderland announced season ticket sales of over 28,000 last month ahead of the new season but how do the club’s prices compare to other clubs in the Championship?
Here, using data from The Echo’s sister title Bristol World, we take a look at the cheapest season ticket at each club in the Championship and how Sunderland compares:
*Huddersfield Town have not yet finalised their ticket prices and Hull City do not offer a one lump sum for their season cards