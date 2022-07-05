The Black Cats defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two legs and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley to go up through the League One play-offs under Alex Neil.

The promotion ended a four-season stay in the third tier after back-to-back relegations from the Premier League – and fans are already looking forward to being back in the Championship.

Sunderland announced season ticket sales of over 28,000 last month ahead of the new season but how do the club’s prices compare to other clubs in the Championship?

Here, using data from The Echo’s sister title Bristol World, we take a look at the cheapest season ticket at each club in the Championship and how Sunderland compares:

*Huddersfield Town have not yet finalised their ticket prices and Hull City do not offer a one lump sum for their season cards

1. Bristol City - 1st Most expensive season ticket: £655 (Lansdowne Stand Centre). Change from 21/22: Increase of £19 Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

2. Queens Park Rangers - 3rd Most expensive season ticket: £620. Change from 21/22 - Increase of £32 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3. Norwich City - 3rd Most expensive season ticket: £599.50. Change from 21/22 - Increase of £20 Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4. Blackpool - 4th Most expensive season ticket: £599 (North Stand). Change from 21/22: Decrease of £50 Photo: James Gill Photo Sales