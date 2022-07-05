Loading...
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Sunderland fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Where Sunderland, Cardiff City and Sheffield United rank in Championship’s most expensive season tickets table

Sunderland will play in the Championship for the first time in five seasons following promotion last campaign.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:21 am

The Black Cats defeated Sheffield Wednesday over two legs and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley to go up through the League One play-offs under Alex Neil.

The promotion ended a four-season stay in the third tier after back-to-back relegations from the Premier League – and fans are already looking forward to being back in the Championship.

Sunderland announced season ticket sales of over 28,000 last month ahead of the new season but how do the club’s prices compare to other clubs in the Championship?

Here, using data from The Echo’s sister title Bristol World, we take a look at the cheapest season ticket at each club in the Championship and how Sunderland compares:

*Huddersfield Town have not yet finalised their ticket prices and Hull City do not offer a one lump sum for their season cards

1. Bristol City - 1st

Most expensive season ticket: £655 (Lansdowne Stand Centre). Change from 21/22: Increase of £19

2. Queens Park Rangers - 3rd

Most expensive season ticket: £620. Change from 21/22 - Increase of £32

3. Norwich City - 3rd

Most expensive season ticket: £599.50. Change from 21/22 - Increase of £20

4. Blackpool - 4th

Most expensive season ticket: £599 (North Stand). Change from 21/22: Decrease of £50

