Where Sunderland are in the League One table after Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, Wycombe and Portsmouth results
Sunderland have dropped to sixth in the League One table following Plymouth’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth.
Ryan Hardie scored the game’s only goal at Home Park, meaning The Pilgrims now have two more points than Sunderland with a game in hand.
The Black Cats would have dropped out of the top six if Sheffield Wednesday hadn’t conceded a late equaliser against Accrington Stanley.
Callum Paterson had put the Owls ahead at Hillsborough, but a Marvin Johnson own goal seven minutes from time gave the visitors a point.
It means Wednesday have moved within a point of Sunderland with a game in hand.
Wycombe are also just a point behind Alex Neil’s side, having played the same number of matches, after Jason McCarthy scored a stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 win over Fleetwood.
Further up the table Rotherham and Wigan boosted their automatic promotion hopes with wins over Lincoln and Crewe respectively.
