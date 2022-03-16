Ryan Hardie scored the game’s only goal at Home Park, meaning The Pilgrims now have two more points than Sunderland with a game in hand.

The Black Cats would have dropped out of the top six if Sheffield Wednesday hadn’t conceded a late equaliser against Accrington Stanley.

Callum Paterson had put the Owls ahead at Hillsborough, but a Marvin Johnson own goal seven minutes from time gave the visitors a point.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

It means Wednesday have moved within a point of Sunderland with a game in hand.

Wycombe are also just a point behind Alex Neil’s side, having played the same number of matches, after Jason McCarthy scored a stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 win over Fleetwood.

Further up the table Rotherham and Wigan boosted their automatic promotion hopes with wins over Lincoln and Crewe respectively.

