The Black Cats drew 1-1 at AFC Wimbledon in Neil’s first game, as Alex Pritchard’s free-kick cancelled out Luke McCormick’s penalty.
It means the Black Cats remain fourth in the table, yet some of their rivals have games in hand.
After a poor run of results for Sunderland, we’ve taken a closer look at the League One form table.
Here’s where Sunderland and their league rivals rank based on the last six games:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 6