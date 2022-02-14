The Black Cats drew 1-1 at AFC Wimbledon in Neil’s first game, as Alex Pritchard’s free-kick cancelled out Luke McCormick’s penalty.

It means the Black Cats remain fourth in the table, yet some of their rivals have games in hand.

After a poor run of results for Sunderland, we’ve taken a closer look at the League One form table.

Here’s where Sunderland and their league rivals rank based on the last six games:

1. Rotherham - 18 points Won: 6 | Drawn: 0 | Lost: 0 | Goals scored: 12 | Goals against: 0 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Bolton - 16 points Won: 5 | Drawn: 1 | Lost: 0 | Goals scored: 15 | Goals against: 4 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Ipswich - 13 points Won: 4 | Drawn: 1 | Lost: 1 | Goals scored: 6 | Goals against: 2 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 12 points Won: 4 | Drawn: 0 | Lost: 2 | Goals scored: 8 | Goals against: 5 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales