Sunderland fans.

The staggering average attendances for the 2021/22 season - showing where Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool and other clubs rank

Football fans have returned to stadiums this season, with Sunderland averaging the highest attendances in League One. But how do the Black Cats compare to other English clubs?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:43 am

The Wearsiders have been struggling since the start of the year, yet a crowd of 30,237 were present for their recent 1-1 draw with Burton at the Stadium of Light.

Despite being in the third tier, Sunderland’s attendances have still surpassed many crowds at Premier League grounds.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top 25 English clubs who have recorded the highest attendance figures at home so far this season.

Here is where Sunderland rank and how they compare to other clubs on the list.

1. (25th) Ipswich - Portman Road

League One | Average attendance: 20,784

Photo: Harry Engels

2. (24th) Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Championship | Average attendance: 21,333

Photo: George Wood

3. (23rd) Derby - Pride Park

Championship | Average attendance: 21,902

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. (22nd) Sheffield Wednesday - Hillsborough

League One | Average attendance: 21,954

Photo: George Wood

