The Wearsiders have been struggling since the start of the year, yet a crowd of 30,237 were present for their recent 1-1 draw with Burton at the Stadium of Light.

Despite being in the third tier, Sunderland’s attendances have still surpassed many crowds at Premier League grounds.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top 25 English clubs who have recorded the highest attendance figures at home so far this season.

Here is where Sunderland rank and how they compare to other clubs on the list.

1. (25th) Ipswich - Portman Road League One | Average attendance: 20,784 Photo: Harry Engels Photo Sales

2. (24th) Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium Championship | Average attendance: 21,333 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. (23rd) Derby - Pride Park Championship | Average attendance: 21,902 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. (22nd) Sheffield Wednesday - Hillsborough League One | Average attendance: 21,954 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales