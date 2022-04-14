Loading...
Do the experts believe Sunderland will be celebrating a playoff place at the end of the campaign? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Where 'experts' predict Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic will finish in League One ahead of a crucial Easter weekend of fixtures

Alex Neil’s side host Shrewsbury Town on Good Friday before travelling to face Plymouth Arygle on Easter Monday in what could be a pivotal weekend in League One.

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:09 pm

A last-gasp Elliot Embleton winner saw the Black Cats come away from the Kassam Stadium with a crucial three-points last weekend.

Sunderland now have two games in four days in a potential season-defining weekend of action. Everything is still to play for in League One and it is set to be a very important weekend of action.

Neil’s side have just five games left between now and the end of the campaign – will they do enough to secure a playoff place? Or is a fifth-straight season in League One being predicted for the Black Cats?

Here is how the ‘data experts’ at FiveThirtyEight predict the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland will be in the playoff picture at the end of the campaign:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra

Crewe’s relegation to League Two was confirmed at the weekend. Predicted points: 28 (-50 GD), chances of finishing 24th: >99%

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers

Predicted points: 36 (-50 GD), chances of relegation: >99%, chances of finishing 23rd: 87%

3. 22nd: AFC Wimbledon

Predicted points: 40 (-24 GD), chances of relegation: 70%, chances of finishing 22nd: 38%

4. 21st: Morecambe

Predicted points: 41 (-33 GD), chances of relegation: 66%, chances of finishing 21st: 33%

