A last-gasp Elliot Embleton winner saw the Black Cats come away from the Kassam Stadium with a crucial three-points last weekend.
Sunderland now have two games in four days in a potential season-defining weekend of action. Everything is still to play for in League One and it is set to be a very important weekend of action.
Neil’s side have just five games left between now and the end of the campaign – will they do enough to secure a playoff place? Or is a fifth-straight season in League One being predicted for the Black Cats?
Here is how the ‘data experts’ at FiveThirtyEight predict the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland will be in the playoff picture at the end of the campaign: