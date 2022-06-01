The Black Cats secured promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.

That’s after Sunderland defeated Sheffield Wednesday in their semi-final, while Wycombe overcame MK Dons.

But what predictions did ‘data experts’ FiveThirtyEight make at the beginning of the season and how do they compare to the final League One table?

1. 24th - Cambridge United - RELEGATED Cambridge United were predicted to finish 24th in League One on 47 points. United finished 14th at the end of the season with 58 points Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Plymouth Argyle - RELEGATED Plymouth Argyle were predicted to finish 23rd in League One on 48 points according to the data experts. Argyle finished seventh at the end of the season with 80 points Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

3. 22nd - Cheltenham Town - RELEGATED Cheltenham Town were predicted to finish 22nd in League One on 51 points. Cheltenham finished 15th at the end of the season with 56 points Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

4. 21st - Doncaster Rovers - RELEGATED Doncaster Rovers were predicted to finish 21st in League One on 52 points. Rovers finished 22nd at the end of the season with 38 points and were relegated to League Two. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales