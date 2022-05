The Black Cats reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night after Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put Wearsiders 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory levelled the score, and the match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.

But what happened to the Sunderland squad that last won at Wembley in the Papa John’s Trophy final last year?

Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Lee Burge Lee Burge is still at Sunderland but the goalkeeper is out of contract this summer. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2. RB: Max Power Max Power joined Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and won promotion to the Championship with the Latics. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. LB: Callum McFadzean He now plays National League side Wrexham under former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

4. CB: Tom Flanagan The centre-half started the season at Sunderland but was sold to Shrewsbury Town in January. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales