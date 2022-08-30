The Black Cats are looking to appoint their 13th permanent head coach in ten seasons after Alex Neil left to manage Championship rivals Stoke City.

Sunderland have seen some memorable highs and some terrible lows over the last ten seasons under a menagerie of notable managers.

In total, there have been 12 permanent head coaches at the Stadium of Light since the 2012/13 season with Alex Neil’s successor set to be the 13th in the hot seat.

Tony Mowbray is the current favourite to succeed the former Preston North End and Norwich City boss, who has left to manager Championship rivals Stoke City.

The 41-year old was responsible for guiding the club back to the second tier of English football last season after taking over midway through the 2021/22 campaign and earning promotion via the play-offs.

His tenure was short, clocking in at just 19 games, but that is still more than many of his most recent predecessors - two of whom sat in the dugout for even less fixtures.

Many had successful careers before taking over at the Stadium of Light and others have continued to remain prominent since departing.

Others are back in the dugouts looking to bring success to other sides with two very recent gaffers both now managing in the Scottish Premiership.

Here are the last 11 permanent Sunderland managers before Alex Neil and where they are now:

1. Lee Johnson (Dec 2020 - Jan 2022) Johnson’s team won the EFL Trophy in the 2020/21 season and the former Bristol City boss was in charge for the first half of the season where Neil led the side to promotion. He is currently the manager of Scottish Premiership side Hibs. Photo Sales

2. Phil Parkinson (Oct 2019 - Nov 2020) The Reading icon was in charge at the Stadium of Light for just over a year between the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. He is now employed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny as the manger of National League side Wrexham. Photo Sales

3. Jack Ross (May 2018 - Oct 2019) Like Johnson more recently, Ross ended up with Hibs after leaving the Stadium of Light and suffered an all time low in his managerial career last weekend when his Dundee United side lost 9-0 at home to Celtic. Photo Sales

4. Chris Coleman (Nov 2017 - Apr 2018_ Coleman was charged with turning around the Black Cats 2017/18 Championship season but instead guided them down to League 1. After a spell in China he is currently manager of Greek Super League side Atromitos. Photo Sales