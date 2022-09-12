News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Chris Coleman

Where are they now? EVERY player to have played for Sunderland during the 17-18 Championship season

Sunderland are finally back in the Championship after a four-season absence.

By James Copley
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:00 pm

However, the last time the Black Cats competed in the second division didn’t exactly go to plan. Following relegation from the Premier League, Simon Grayson was hired but only lasted until October 31.

Grayson was sacked following a dreadful start to his tenure and replaced by Chris Coleman, who couldn’t halt Sunderland's descent into League One. But where are the players who played for Sunderland that season now? Here, we take a look:

1. Jason Steele

Jason Steele is now a back-up goalkeeper at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

2. Billy Jones

Billy Jones is now a free agent after stints at Rotherham United and Crewe Alexandra

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales

3. Bryan Oviedo

Bryan Oviedo now plays for Real Salt Lake in the MLS.

Photo: Jack Thomas

Photo Sales

4. Paddy McNair

Paddy McNair has been at Middlesbrough since leaving Sunderland in 2018.

Photo: Nigel Roddis

Photo Sales
SunderlandSimon GraysonPremier LeagueLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 9