However, the last time the Black Cats competed in the second division didn’t exactly go to plan. Following relegation from the Premier League , Simon Grayson was hired but only lasted until October 31.

Grayson was sacked following a dreadful start to his tenure and replaced by Chris Coleman, who couldn’t halt Sunderland's descent into League One. But where are the players who played for Sunderland that season now? Here, we take a look: