Sunderland will learn their Carabao Cup first round opponents on the same day as the EFL fixtures are released. Picture by FRANK REID

The Black Cats enjoyed a hugely successful League Cup run last year under former boss Lee Johnson who guided the Wearsiders to the quarter-finals of the competition against Premier League side Arsenal.

Supporters travelled in their thousands to the Emirates Stadium and were given a moment to savour when Nathan Broadhead registered the Black Cats on the scoresheet in December.

And now, Alex Neil’s side don’t have long to wait to find out who they will face in the first round of the 2022/23 competition with the draw set to take place on Sky Sports News on Thursday, June 23 at 2.30pm with the tie scheduled for the week commencing August 8.

Nathan Broadhead runs to celebrate after scoring against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Quarter Final. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland fans will be eagerly awaiting the EFL’s release of the 2022/23 league fixtures at 9am on the same day and, should the club decide to enter an U21’s team, they will also receive their Papa John’s Trophy draw which is to take place at 11.30am on Thursday, June 23.

The Wearsiders lifted the EFL Trophy back in 2021 with a victory over Tranmere Rovers at Wembley Stadium but following their promotion to the Championship in May, they are no longer obliged to participate in the competition and would instead need to enter an U21 team to compete.