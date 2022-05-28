Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the key dates that supporters need to know about, as Alex Neil’s side gear up towards the 2022/23 campaign.

When does the transfer window open?

Despite their promotion, there are clear gaps in Sunderland’s squad.

Black Cats supporters will already be looking at players they could potentially sign, while contract talks have already begun.

The 2022 summer transfer window for EFL clubs is expected to run over the same period as the Premier League.

That means the window will open on June 10 and will close at 11pm on September 1.

When will fixtures be released?

The day when supporters can make plans for the months ahead.

Fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League and EFL seasons are due to be released at 9am on Thursday, June 23.

When does pre-season start?

The Sunderland squad are due back at the Academy of Light for pre-season testing on June 22.

Neil’s side will then play a set of behind-closed-doors fixtures before heading to Portugal in July, when they will play two fixtures abroad.

When they return to Wearside, the Black Cats plan to play four domestic fixtures before the start of the Championship season.

When does the season start?

A big date for your diaries.

The EFL season is set to start earlier than usual because of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Sunderland will play their opening league fixture on the weekend starting on Saturday, July 30.

The regular Championship season will finish on Saturday, May 6.

When does the season stop for the World Cup?

Now that Sunderland are in the Championship, they will have a break during the Winter for the World Cup.

The season will pause on November 12 and resume on December 10, meaning that the final week of the World Cup will take place while Championship games are being played.

Are there any other international breaks?

There will also be an international break before the World Cup on the weekend of Saturday, September 24 for Nations League fixtures.

Other important dates

Carabao Cup first round (August 10, 2022)

FA Cup third round (TBC)