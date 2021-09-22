The Black Cats won 2-0 at Wigan to progress to the last 16 of the competition, courtesy of goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien at the DW Stadium.

Lee Johnson’s side will face Rangers on the week commencing October 25, after Sunderland’s home game against Charlton and before a trip to Rotherham in League One.

QPR beat Everton 8-7 on penalties in the third round of the competition following a 2-2 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Sunderland will face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Rangers also beat Leyton Orient on penalties in the first round of this year’s competition, before winning 2-0 against Oxford in round two.

Mark Warburton’s side sit eighth in the Championship.

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw in full:

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Arsenal vs. Leeds

Stoke City vs. Brentford

West Ham vs. Man City

Leicester vs. Brighton

Burnley vs. Tottenham

QPR vs. Sunderland

Preston vs. Liverpool

