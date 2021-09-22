When Sunderland will face QPR in the Carabao Cup fourth round after Rangers beat Everton on penalties
Sunderland have been handed an away tie against QPR in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats won 2-0 at Wigan to progress to the last 16 of the competition, courtesy of goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien at the DW Stadium.
Lee Johnson’s side will face Rangers on the week commencing October 25, after Sunderland’s home game against Charlton and before a trip to Rotherham in League One.
QPR beat Everton 8-7 on penalties in the third round of the competition following a 2-2 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Rangers also beat Leyton Orient on penalties in the first round of this year’s competition, before winning 2-0 against Oxford in round two.
Mark Warburton’s side sit eighth in the Championship.
Carabao Cup fourth-round draw in full:
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Arsenal vs. Leeds
Stoke City vs. Brentford
West Ham vs. Man City
Leicester vs. Brighton
Burnley vs. Tottenham
QPR vs. Sunderland
Preston vs. Liverpool