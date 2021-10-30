The match at Emirates Stadium will take place on the week commencing December 20, with TV selections and exact dates to be confirmed.

Sunderland will face an away game at Ipswich the weekend before the Arsenal fixture, which will come a few days before a Boxing Day trip to Doncaster for Lee Johnson’s side.

The Black Cats beat Championship side QPR on penalties to reach the last eight of the Carabao Cup, and have also knocked out Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan.

Sunderland’s last meeting with Arsenal came during the 2016/17 season when the Gunners won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of two late goals from Alexis Sanchez.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Tottenham vs West Ham

Arsenal vs Sunderland

A general view is pictured of the Emirates Stadium in London.

Brentford vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Leicester

Two of the four fixtures will be televised on Sky Sports.

