When Sunderland will face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup with Tottenham to face West Ham and Liverpool to host Leicester
Sunderland have been handed an away tie at Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
The match at Emirates Stadium will take place on the week commencing December 20, with TV selections and exact dates to be confirmed.
Sunderland will face an away game at Ipswich the weekend before the Arsenal fixture, which will come a few days before a Boxing Day trip to Doncaster for Lee Johnson’s side.
The Black Cats beat Championship side QPR on penalties to reach the last eight of the Carabao Cup, and have also knocked out Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan.
Sunderland’s last meeting with Arsenal came during the 2016/17 season when the Gunners won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of two late goals from Alexis Sanchez.
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:
Tottenham vs West Ham
Arsenal vs Sunderland
Brentford vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Leicester
Two of the four fixtures will be televised on Sky Sports.