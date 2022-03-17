The match was scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 26 at the Stadium of Light but will now take place at a later date in April.

Both clubs have eight league games remaining, yet finding a new date for the fixture is more challenging due to Rotherham’s run to the final of the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Millers will face League Two side Sutton United at Wembley on Sunday, April 3, when Paul Warne’s side were originally set to play Portsmouth in League One.

Rotherham vs Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

As a result, Rotherham’s fixture against Pompey has been rearranged to be played on Tuesday, April 12, meaning there is one less midweek slot to play the Sunderland match.

It therefore appears there are only two midweek slots available for the Black Cats’ match against Rotherham to go ahead.

The first opportunity would be in the first week of the month, immediately after Rotherham have played the Papa John’s Trophy final.

When Sunderland reached the final in 2019, their game at Accrington Stanley took place the following Wednesday, meaning Wednesday, April 6 would be a viable option for the Rotherham match to be rearranged on.

Due to fixtures over Easter it would be challenging to move the game to another midweek slot.

The match could realistically be played on Tuesday, April 26, just before the final round of league fixtures on Saturday, April 30 when Sunderland will travel to Morecambe.

