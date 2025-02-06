Sunderland’s updated squad list should be made available in the coming days.

Sunderland’s updated squad list for the remainder of the 2024/25 season will be confirmed in the coming days following the closure of the January transfer window.

The Black Cats, like all other clubs in the Championship, are able to register a maximum of 25 players with the EFL who will be eligible to play for them over the course of the remainder of the season. That list has to be submitted by the club within 24 hours of a transfer window closing, which occurred on Monday, February 3rd at 11pm.

As per the EFL’s regulations, submitted squad lists will be published on their official website within seven days of the closure of the transfer window, meaning that the finalised 25-man group should be up before the evening of Monday, February 10th.

Players under the age of 21 don’t count towards the 25 unless they’re brought in on a temporary loan basis, meaning that deadline day signing Jayden Danns will be take up a space, despite being 19 years of age.

A minimum of eight of the squad must be home grown. To be considered a home grown player, the individual must have been registered with any club affiliated to the FA or the FA of Wales for at least three seasons, or 36 months, prior to their 21st birthday.

By the latest count, Sunderland have 21 “senior players” (those aged 21 or over) on their books, not including 24-year-old Joe Anderson, who has generally featured for the U21s in recent times after falling out of the first team picture. With four potential spots still remaining, the Black Cats could feasibly fill those spaces with the signing of free agents should they wish to do so.

Sunderland signed two players during the January transfer window, bringing in Enzo Le Fée on an initial loan deal from AS Roma with an option-to-buy clause attached, while also securing a late agreement to sign the aforementioned Danns on a temporary basis from Liverpool. The Black Cats also converted Wilson Isidor’s loan from Zenit St. Petersburg into a permanent contract.

It may be a short while before supporters see Danns in action, however, with the young striker arriving on Wearside with an injury that required him to head back to Anfield for a period of rehabilitation. Addressing the situation in a press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Regis Le Bris gave an update on the teenager, stating: "We don't know at the moment with Jayden.

“We probably have to take it week by week. He's still a very young player and it's fair to say that we have to protect this player. So we will work with Liverpool to find the right moment to bring him into the side."